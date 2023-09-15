Maine High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cumberland County, Maine this week, we've got you covered.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Ararat High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward Little High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshwood High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
