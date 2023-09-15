The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cumberland County, Maine this week, we've got you covered.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Mt. Ararat High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gray, ME

Gray, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Edward Little High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Gorham High School