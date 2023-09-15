Maine High School Football Live Streams in Hancock County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hancock County, Maine this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hancock County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mount Desert Island High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Desert Island High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.