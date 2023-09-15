Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Kennebec County, Maine this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    TBD at Messalonskee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Oakland, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Wells High School at Winthrop High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Winthrop, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

