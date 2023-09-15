CAA foes match up when the Maine Black Bears (0-2) and the Rhode Island Rams (1-1) play on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

Maine is averaging 300.5 yards per game on offense this year (81st in the FCS), and is allowing 380.5 yards per game (67th) on the defensive side of the ball. Rhode Island's defense ranks 50th in the FCS with 28.0 points allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by putting up 35.0 points per game.

Maine vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Maine Rhode Island 300.5 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.0 (17th) 380.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.0 (46th) 135.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.5 (78th) 165.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (3rd) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has compiled 330 yards (165.0 ypg) on 39-of-72 passing with zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 161 yards (80.5 per game) with one score. He has also caught six passes for 54 yards.

John Gay has been handed the ball 19 times this year and racked up 130 yards (65.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson has hauled in 12 catches for 90 yards (45.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Montigo Moss has grabbed five passes while averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has racked up 707 yards on 63.1% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Deon Silas is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 59 yards, or 29.5 per game.

Gabe Sloat has racked up 54 yards on 14 carries, while also catching five passes for 50 yards and one score.

Kahtero Summers has racked up 202 receiving yards on 10 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Darius Savedge has 14 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 178 yards (89.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marquis Buchanan has racked up 171 reciving yards (85.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

