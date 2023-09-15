The New England Patriots at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last year (26th in ), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 on the road.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Matthew Judon collected 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +750 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1600 3 September 24 @ Jets - +5000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1600 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +25000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +5000

