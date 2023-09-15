Maine High School Football Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Penobscot County, Maine, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Ellsworth High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
