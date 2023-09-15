Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Rogers Centre against Jose Berrios, who will start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 37 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston is 22-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 77 of 145 chances this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 36-35 29-25 45-47 52-55 22-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.