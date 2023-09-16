Lin Zhu will face Ashlyn Krueger in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 final on Saturday, September 16.

With -160 odds, Zhu is favored over Krueger in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +130.

Lin Zhu vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Ashlyn Krueger -160 Odds to Win Match +130 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Lin Zhu vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights

Zhu is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 39-ranked Xinyu Wang in Friday's semifinals.

Krueger will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama in the semifinals on Friday.

Zhu has played 21.2 games per match in her 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Zhu has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.5 games per match.

Krueger has played 30 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Krueger has played 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Zhu and Krueger have not matched up on the court.

