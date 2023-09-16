When the Oregon State Beavers play the San Diego State Aztecs at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Beavers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. San Diego State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-24.5) Toss Up (48.5) Oregon State 42, San Diego State 7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Beavers have one win against the spread this season.

The Beavers have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 7.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Oregon State contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Aztecs' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for San Diego State this year is equal to this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beavers vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 48.5 12.0 55.0 7.0 42.0 17.0 San Diego State 22.0 25.3 22.0 25.3 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.