The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 16.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Patriots were 4-4. Away, they were 4-5.

As underdogs, New England had just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon amassed 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +750 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1600 3 September 24 @ Jets - +5000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1600 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +25000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +5000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.