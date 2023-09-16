Saturday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (74-74) at 3:07 PM ET (on September 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (14-8) versus the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have won in 37, or 49.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 25-19 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (731 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule