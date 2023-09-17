How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
AS Monaco versus FC Lorient is a game to catch on a Sunday Ligue 1 schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests.
You will find info on live coverage of Sunday's Ligue 1 action right here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Lorient vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco (3-1-0) makes the trip to match up with FC Lorient (1-2-1) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-130)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+330)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Strasbourg vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC (1-1-2) travels to match up with Strasbourg (2-0-2) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+140)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+195)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes (0-2-2) travels to face Clermont Foot 63 (0-1-3) at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+100)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+275)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Stade Reims vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 (2-1-1) travels to match up with Stade Reims (2-1-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-115)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+320)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC (1-2-1) journeys to take on Olympique Marseille (2-2-0) at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-210)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+500)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC (1-2-1) travels to take on Olympique Lyon (0-1-3) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-145)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+380)
- Draw: (+320)
