The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 3 46.5 -150 +125

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots and their opponents combined to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.

New England's outings last year had a 42.5-point average over/under, 4.0 fewer points than this game's total.

The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Patriots were underdogs in nine games last season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

Last season, New England was at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins games last season went over this contest's total of 46.5 points eight times.

Miami had an average point total of 46.9 in its contests last season, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Dolphins' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.

The Dolphins won seven of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (70%).

Miami finished 7-3 last year (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 8 Patriots 21.4 17 20.4 11 42.5 7

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 42.1 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.1 23.7 ATS Record 7-8-1 3-4-0 4-4-1 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

