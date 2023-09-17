On Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots (0-1) are 3-point underdogs in a home AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-0). The point total has been set at 46.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be found below before they play the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New England Moneyline
BetMGM Dolphins (-3) 46.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Dolphins (-3) 47 -148 +124 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Dolphins (-3) 46.5 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 2 Odds

New England vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • TV Info: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

  • New England had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • The Patriots covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
  • New England had eight of its 17 games hit the over last season.
  • Miami was 9-8-0 against the spread last year.
  • Against the spread, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Dolphins went 5-5 last year.
  • Miami had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

