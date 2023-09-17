Sunday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) versus the Boston Red Sox (74-75) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on September 17.

The probable pitchers are Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) for the Blue Jays and Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 22 of 35 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (734 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule