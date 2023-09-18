Men's Chengdu Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 15 matches on tap today in the Chengdu Open, across four different tournament rounds, with No. 29-ranked Alexander Bublik against No. 64 Marcos Giron looking like the top matchup.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Chengdu Open field at BetMGM.
Chengdu Open Info
- Tournament: Chengdu Open
- Date: September 19
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Chengdu Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Alexander Zverev
|+185
|1st
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+650
|2nd
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+700
|3rd
|Daniel Evans
|+700
|3rd
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+1200
|5th
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+1400
|6th
|Alexander Bublik
|+1400
|6th
|Brandon Nakashima
|+1400
|6th
|Roman Safiullin
|+2000
|9th
|Jordan Thompson
|+2200
|10th
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Linang Xiao vs. Benjamin Lock
|Qualification Round 1
|12:10 AM ET
|Lock (-185)
|Xiao (+135)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Rubin Statham
|Qualification Round 1
|1:40 AM ET
|Kotov (-650)
|Statham (+375)
|Rio Noguchi vs. Hiroki Moriya
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|2:20 AM ET
|Noguchi (-150)
|Moriya (+110)
|Nick Chappell vs. Philip Sekulic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|3:25 AM ET
|Sekulic (-135)
|Chappell (+100)
|Evgeny Donskoy vs. Egor Gerasimov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 AM ET
|Donskoy (-275)
|Gerasimov (+200)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Omar Jasika
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Li Tu vs. Alibek Kachmazov
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Nakashima (-150)
|Safiullin (+115)
|Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Lajovic (-150)
|Bergs (+115)
|Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Purcell (-135)
|Thompson (+105)
|Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Daniel (-145)
|Vukic (+110)
|Jie Cui vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Varillas (-800)
|Cui (+500)
|Tao Mu vs. Corentin Moutet
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Moutet (-1600)
|Mu (+775)
|Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Ruusuvuori (-225)
|Rinderknech (+175)
|Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Bublik (-155)
|Giron (+120)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.