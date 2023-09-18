Right now the New England Patriots are 25th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.

New England compiled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth on defense with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots collected four wins at home last year and four away.

As underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1400 3 September 24 @ Jets - +8000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +800 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1400 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +8000

