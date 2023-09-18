When the Boston Red Sox (74-76) go head to head against the Texas Rangers (82-67) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 18 at 8:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Red Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 98 times and won 57, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 29-17 record (winning 63% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Texas has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

