Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (82-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 19.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (740 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule