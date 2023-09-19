Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (82-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 19.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (740 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
