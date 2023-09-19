Boston Red Sox (75-76) will play the Texas Rangers (82-68) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-18 record (winning 61.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won eight of 12 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

