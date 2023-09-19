The Texas Rangers (82-68) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (5-9) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.94 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.94 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.

Houck heads into the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (11-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .261 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .432 (seventh in the league) with 176 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 5-for-20 with two doubles and four RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

