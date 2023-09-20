Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the New England Patriots are No. 25 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 20.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
New England Betting Insights
- New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked eighth, allowing 322 yards per contest.
- The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.
- When underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.
- In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Patriots Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.
- On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).
- In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- As a key defensive contributor, Matthew Judon amassed 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+800
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1300
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+6600
