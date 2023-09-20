Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (83-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-77) at 2:05 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-8) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (12-9).
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Boston has won 24 of 42 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (744 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.