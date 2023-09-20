Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, Boston has won 17 of its 28 games, or 60.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 78 of 150 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 37-39 29-27 46-49 52-58 23-18

