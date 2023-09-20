Boston Red Sox (75-77) will match up with the Texas Rangers (83-68) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 58 (58%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 44-30 (59.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 24 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

