Rafael Devers is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Boston Red Sox (75-77) face the Texas Rangers (83-68) on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (12-9) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox are sending Bello (12-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.71 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.

Bello has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.

Bello will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has not had an outing so far in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Brayan Bello vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is second in the league with 1387 total hits and third in MLB play with 826 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.453) and are sixth in all of MLB with 211 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Bello has thrown seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (8-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.87, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 27 starts this season.

Gray has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Jon Gray vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 744 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 1366 hits, third in baseball, with 176 home runs (17th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-25 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings.

