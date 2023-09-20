Sun vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|156.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|157.5
|-225
|+165
Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- The Lynx have put together a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Connecticut has an ATS record of 10-12 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 11-9.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 22 out of 40 times this season.
- So far this year, 23 out of the Lynx's 41 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
