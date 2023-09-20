In Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will visit the Minnesota Lynx.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-4.5)

Sun (-4.5) Over/Under: 158.5

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Sun (-4.5)

Sun (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (158.5)

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has gone 22-7 in games when favored on the moneyline (winning 75.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Sun have a 17-6 record (winning 73.9% of their games).

Connecticut's record against the spread is 21-19-0.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Sun are 12-12 against the spread.

Connecticut has played 40 games this year, and 22 of them have gone over the total.

The Sun have an average point total of 161.7 in their outings this year, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun sport a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 79 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fourth with 82.7 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is pulling down 33.6 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 33.9 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for the Sun, who are averaging 12.4 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.8 turnovers per contest (best).

With 7.2 threes per game, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA. They sport a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun have been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.7) and best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

Connecticut has taken 70.6% two-pointers and 29.4% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 76.2% are two-pointers and 23.8% are three-pointers.

