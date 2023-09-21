Orioles vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) versus the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.
The Orioles will look to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) versus the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.
Orioles vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Orioles vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Orioles Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.
- The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.
- Baltimore has a record of 17-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Orioles.
- Baltimore has scored 776 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Guardians have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (626 total).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Rays
|W 8-0
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 17
|Rays
|W 5-4
|Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell
|September 18
|@ Astros
|W 8-7
|John Means vs Justin Verlander
|September 19
|@ Astros
|W 9-5
|Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown
|September 20
|@ Astros
|L 2-1
|Kyle Bradish vs Cristian Javier
|September 21
|@ Guardians
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Hunter Gaddis
|September 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Shane Bieber
|September 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|John Means vs Cal Quantrill
|September 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kyle Gibson vs Logan Allen
|September 26
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Bradish vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 27
|Nationals
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Josiah Gray
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
|September 17
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
|September 18
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Hunter Greene
