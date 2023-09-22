Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Androscoggin County, Maine this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Poland Regional High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
