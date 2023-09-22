Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Poland Regional High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorham High School at South Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheverus High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
