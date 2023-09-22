Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Penobscot County, Maine this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bucksport High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Orono, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine Central Institute at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Medomak Valley High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
