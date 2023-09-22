How to Watch the Red Sox vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 16th in MLB play with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (749 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.360).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Sale is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Aaron Civale
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Eflin
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
