The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 16th in MLB play with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (749 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.360).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Sale is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer

