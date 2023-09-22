When the Boston Red Sox (75-78) play the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park on Friday, September 22 at 7:10 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.66 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 34 out of the 66 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have won in 33, or 32%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won three of seven games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

