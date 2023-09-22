Rafael Devers has 151 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when his Boston Red Sox (75-78) play the Chicago White Sox (58-95) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (6-4) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.66 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox's Sale (6-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.

Sale has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (4-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.

Toussaint has collected one quality start this year.

Toussaint is trying to pick up his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

