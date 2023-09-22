Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on September 22.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (6-4) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 34 (51.5%) of those contests.
- Boston is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 749.
- The Red Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.