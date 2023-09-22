Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in York County, Maine, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cheverus High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lisbon High School at York High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
