The Week 4 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Maine programs. Among those games is the Maine Black Bears playing the William & Mary Tribe.

College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week

Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports

