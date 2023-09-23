Oddsmakers heavily favor the William & Mary Tribe (3-0) when they host the Maine Black Bears (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between CAA opponents at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field. William & Mary is favored by 16.5 points. The total has been set at 35.5 points for this game.

William & Mary ranks 26th in total offense this season (409.7 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 409.7 yards allowed per game. Maine ranks 94th with 290.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 86th with 400.3 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Maine vs. William & Mary Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

William & Mary vs Maine Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline William & Mary -16.5 -115 -115 35.5 -115 -115 -1000 +600

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Black Bears have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maine has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Maine lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Maine has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has racked up 494 yards on 57.8% passing this season.

Tristen Kenan has been handed the ball 56 times for a team-high 243 yards (81 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 65 yards.

John Gay has run for 139 yards across 22 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson's 110 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 receptions on 23 targets.

Montigo Moss has seven receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 90 yards (30 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Holmes has racked up one sack to lead the team, while also picking up .

Izaiah Henderson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled one TFL and one sack.

Shakur Smalls has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

