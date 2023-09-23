Maine vs. William & Mary Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tribe to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Maine vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-18.5)
|43.7
|William & Mary 31, Maine 13
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.
- One of the Black Bears' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe are winless against the spread this season.
- The Tribe have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.
Black Bears vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|William & Mary
|24.0
|12.3
|23.0
|6.0
|24.5
|15.5
|Maine
|12.0
|30.7
|17.0
|34.0
|9.5
|29.0
