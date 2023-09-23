The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) face the Temple Owls (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hurricanes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Temple matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Temple Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-23.5) 50.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-23.5) 50.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • Temple is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Miami (FL) & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (FL)
To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.