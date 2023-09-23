The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) visit the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 20th-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks ninth-best in points per game (46) and 13th-best in points allowed per game (11.8).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Ohio State Notre Dame 474.7 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 508.8 (1st) 223.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (46th) 156.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (26th) 318 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (21st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 815 yards (271.7 ypg) on 53-of-76 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 191 rushing yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 14 catches for 304 yards (101.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) this year.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 12 catches for 167 yards, an average of 55.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman leads Notre Dame with 1,061 yards on 64-of-90 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has run the ball 63 times for 521 yards, with five touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has totaled 119 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's 216 receiving yards (54 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions on 10 targets with two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has put up a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 16 targets.

Tobias Merriweather has racked up 131 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Notre Dame gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.