The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers ready for the second of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 67 total times this season. They've finished 35-32 in those games.

Boston has gone 14-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 152 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-69-4).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-38 37-40 29-28 47-49 53-59 23-18

