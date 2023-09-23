Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (76-78) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-96) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on September 23.

The probable pitchers are Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8) for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have won 35 out of the 67 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has entered 28 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 14-14 in those contests.

The Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

