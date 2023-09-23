Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (76-78) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-96) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on September 23.
The probable pitchers are Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8) for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 35 out of the 67 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has entered 28 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 14-14 in those contests.
- The Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
