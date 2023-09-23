Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears go head to head at 10:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Huskies. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Washington vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Washington vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cal (+20.5) Under (57.5) Washington 32, Cal 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this matchup.

The Huskies have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Washington has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 20.5-point favorites.

One of the Huskies' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 57.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Washington contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Bears have a 12.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Bears are 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Bears have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Cal games this season is 3.2 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 46.7 12.0 49.5 14.5 41.0 7.0 Cal 33.0 17.3 20.5 15.5 58.0 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.