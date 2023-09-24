Sunday's WNBA slate includes the New York Liberty (32-8) in a home matchup with Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET.

In its last game, New York picked up a 90-85 victory over Washington. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who ended the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks, while Jonquel Jones added 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. With Alyssa Thomas (28 PTS, 12 AST, 65.0 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Connecticut won 90-75 against Minnesota. DeWanna Bonner also added 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+260 to win)

Sun (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

Offensively, the Sun are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (82.7 points per game). Defensively, they are best (79.0 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

With 20.7 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.4 per game). And it is best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.0% from downtown, the Sun are sixth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Connecticut is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.7. It is best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun score 85.1 points per game at home, 4.8 more than away (80.3). On defense they allow 80.0 per game, 2.0 more than away (78.0).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging more rebounds at home (34.7 per game) than away (32.6). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than on the road (34.9).

The Sun pick up 2.1 more assists per game at home (21.7) than away (19.6).

This year Connecticut is committing more turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (12.4). But it is also forcing more at home (14.9) than on the road (14.8).

At home the Sun make 7.5 treys per game, 0.6 more than away (6.9). They shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc at home, 2.3% higher than on the road (34.8%).

This season, Connecticut is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.8). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (30.8%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.

This season, the Sun have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 22-19-0.

Connecticut is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least a 8.5-point underdog this year.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Sun.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.