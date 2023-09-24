The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) play on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Patriots vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New York 25 - New England 16

New York 25 - New England 16 The Patriots have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Patriots went 7-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

New England had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).

The Jets were underdogs in 12 games last season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.

New York was 5-7 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+2.5)



New York (+2.5) The Patriots beat the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

New England's ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 5-2-1 last year.

Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, New York went 6-6 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36)



Over (36) These two teams averaged a combined 38.8 points per game a season ago, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 39 points per game last season, three more than the point total for this matchup.

Last season, eight of the Patriots' games went over the point total.

The Jets and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

