Entering their Sunday, September 24 game against the New York Jets (1-1) at MetLife Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (0-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins in their most recent outing, falling 24-17.

The Jets' last game was a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable
Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Out
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Davon Godchaux DL Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Sidy Sow OL Concussion Out

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Breece Hall RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Zuerlein K Groin Questionable
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out
Michael Carter II CB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Tony Adams S Hamstring Out
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable
Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Duane Brown OT Shoulder Out
Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Patriots Season Insights (2022)

  • The Patriots averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.
  • From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th in points allowed (322 points allowed per contest).
  • The Patriots ranked 20th in pass offense (208 passing yards per game) and 16th in pass defense (216.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.
  • New England put up 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked sixth, surrendering 105.5 rushing yards per game.
  • The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the league.

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Jets (+125)
  • Total: 36 points

