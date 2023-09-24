The New England Patriots (0-2) hit the road for an AFC East battle against the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Patriots Insights (2022)

Last year, the Patriots put up just 2.8 more points per game (21.4) than the Jets gave up (18.6).

The Patriots averaged only 3.5 more yards per game (314.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (311.1) last season.

Last year New England rushed for 15 fewer yards per game (106.6) than New York allowed per contest (121.6).

Last season the Patriots turned the ball over 23 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (16).

Patriots Away Performance (2022)

The Patriots scored more points in road games last year (23.1 per game) than they did overall (21.4), but they also conceded more (22.7 per game) than overall (20.4).

On the road, the Patriots picked up more yards (333.4 per game) than overall (314.6). But they also allowed more (336 per game) than overall (322).

New England picked up more passing yards away from home last season (216.2 per game) than it did overall (208), but it also allowed more (243.4 per game) than overall (216.5).

The Patriots picked up more rushing yards in away games (117.2 per game) than they did overall (106.6), and gave up fewer on the road (92.6 per game) than overall (105.5).

The Patriots converted 35% of third downs away from home in 2022 (0.1% more than overall), and conceded on 41.7% in away games (1.5% more than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami L 24-17 NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS

