Patriots vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFC East opponents match up when the New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) square off on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Patriots and Jets betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Patriots
|2.5
|36.5
|-150
|+125
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- In 11 of 17 games last season, the Patriots and their opponents scored more than 36.5 points.
- New England's matchups last season had an average total of 42.5, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Patriots were 7-8-1 against the spread last season.
- The Patriots finished 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- New England went 6-1 last year (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
New York Jets
- The Jets' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 36.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.
- New York's matchups last year had a 41.6-point average over/under, 5.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Jets' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.
- The Jets won five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they played as underdogs last season.
- New York entered 11 games last season as the underdog by +125 or more and were 5-6 in those contests.
Patriots vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Patriots
|21.4
|17
|20.4
|11
|42.5
|11
|Jets
|17.4
|29
|18.6
|4
|41.6
|10
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|42.1
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|23.1
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|3-4-0
|4-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|0-3
|1-5
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.5
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|24.1
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-7
|2-3
|3-4
